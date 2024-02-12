trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720679
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ahlan Modi Event In Abu Dhabi: Indian People Forum President Jitendra Vaidya Highlights Unique Community Effort

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Jitendra Vaidya, President of the Indian People Forum and leader of the Ahlan Modi event in Abu Dhabi, describes it as a unique community-driven initiative. He emphasizes the absence of a single organizing entity, with the entire community coming together for the event. The overwhelming response, with over 65,000 registrations, reflects the immense love and enthusiasm people have for PM Modi, making it a distinctive and highly anticipated occasion.

All Videos

Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote
Play Icon08:17
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote
VIRAL VIDEO: Amid Farmers' Protest, Elderly Woman Expresses Frustration at Protesters
Play Icon00:59
VIRAL VIDEO: Amid Farmers' Protest, Elderly Woman Expresses Frustration at Protesters
Manish Sisodia gets 3-day interim bail
Play Icon00:43
Manish Sisodia gets 3-day interim bail
PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14
Play Icon02:52
PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14
Delhi Chalo' Farmers' Protest: Police Conduct Tear Gas Mock Drill at Shambu Border
Play Icon00:40
Delhi Chalo' Farmers' Protest: Police Conduct Tear Gas Mock Drill at Shambu Border

Trending Videos

Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote
play icon8:17
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote
VIRAL VIDEO: Amid Farmers' Protest, Elderly Woman Expresses Frustration at Protesters
play icon0:59
VIRAL VIDEO: Amid Farmers' Protest, Elderly Woman Expresses Frustration at Protesters
Manish Sisodia gets 3-day interim bail
play icon0:43
Manish Sisodia gets 3-day interim bail
PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14
play icon2:52
PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14
Delhi Chalo' Farmers' Protest: Police Conduct Tear Gas Mock Drill at Shambu Border
play icon0:40
Delhi Chalo' Farmers' Protest: Police Conduct Tear Gas Mock Drill at Shambu Border