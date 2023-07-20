trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637720
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ahmedabad Road Accident: Jaguar driver ran over the crowd gathered to see the Thar collided with the truck.

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Ahmedabad Road Accident: A terrible accident has been witnessed in ISKCON Bridge of Ahmedabad. A speeding vehicle crushed the crowd. About 9 people have died in this incident. Earlier there was a collision between Thar and the car after which this accident happened. Know what is the whole matter.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 20th July 2023
play icon6:24
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 20th July 2023
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the importance of Thursday in Adhikamas?
play icon3:25
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the importance of Thursday in Adhikamas?
Speeding Car crushes crowd at Ahmedabad's Iskcon Bridge
play icon7:14
Speeding Car crushes crowd at Ahmedabad's Iskcon Bridge
Manipur Police files FIR against Viral Video Case
play icon5:20
Manipur Police files FIR against Viral Video Case
Parliament monsoon session: Monsoon session of Parliament will start today, government will bring 31 bills
play icon13:18
Parliament monsoon session: Monsoon session of Parliament will start today, government will bring 31 bills
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 20th July 2023
play icon6:24
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 20th July 2023
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the importance of Thursday in Adhikamas?
play icon3:25
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the importance of Thursday in Adhikamas?
Speeding Car crushes crowd at Ahmedabad's Iskcon Bridge
play icon7:14
Speeding Car crushes crowd at Ahmedabad's Iskcon Bridge
Manipur Police files FIR against Viral Video Case
play icon5:20
Manipur Police files FIR against Viral Video Case
Parliament monsoon session: Monsoon session of Parliament will start today, government will bring 31 bills
play icon13:18
Parliament monsoon session: Monsoon session of Parliament will start today, government will bring 31 bills
Ahmedabad accident,Jaguar Rammed People,Ahmedabad Iskcon Flyover Accident,Ahmedabad Iskcon Bridge Accident,Ahmedabad Hit and Run Accident,Ahmedabad Iskcon Flyover Accident,Ahmedabad road accident,Jaguar Car Rammed,gujarat accident news,Ahmedabad Car Rammed People,Ahmedabad news,Ahmedabad Iskcon Flyover Accident,Ahmedabad news,Road accident,Jaguar car,car ran over,Sarkhej Gandhinagar flyover,अहमदाबाद न्यूज,सड़क हादसा,जगुआर कार,कार ने रौंदा,सरखेज-गांधीनगर फ्लाईओवर,Hindi News,