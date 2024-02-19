trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722701
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi gives controversial statement

Feb 19, 2024
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has once again given a controversial statement. Owaisi instigated the Muslims and said, 'Muslims should not forget December 6. If we forget, December 6 will be repeated.

