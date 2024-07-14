Advertisement
AIMPLB will go to Supreme Court against alimony

Jul 14, 2024
Big news is coming regarding the decision of alimony to divorced women. In the meeting of AIMPLB held in Delhi, it was decided that the decision of Supreme Court regarding alimony will be challenged. Muslim Personal Law Board argues that Islam allows alimony only till Iddat. Also, the practice of father giving his daughter a share in the property was emphasized. A press conference of All India Muslim Personal Law Board is going to be held shortly.

