Airport Bomb Threat Breaking News: Around 30 airports receives bomb threat via E- Mail

|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Airport Bomb Threat Breaking News: 30 airports are receiving threats to be blown up. Threats have been received to blow up many airports including Varanasi. Bomb threat has been received through email. At present the mail ID from which the mail has come is being traced.

PM Modi attacks Congress on Karnataka Model
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Fire Explosion in Gwalior
Know the effect of Jupiter's zodiac change?
Police arrests one from Guwahati in Amit Shah's Doctored Video Case
