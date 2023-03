videoDetails

Ajay Devgn spotted promoting his film 'Bholaa' on The Kapil Sharma Show

| Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

The release of Ajay Devgn's eagerly awaited follow-up, Bholaa with Tabu, is now pending. He and his co-star visited The Kapil Sharma Show's set in advance of the movie's March 30 release to promote it.