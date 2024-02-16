trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721958
Ajay Maken makes huge remark after Congress Bank Accounts got seiezed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Ajay Maken makes huge remark on freezing of Congress accounts. Congress leader Ajay Maken has said that Rs 115 crore has been asked to be kept in the account.He further said that we do not have Rs 115 crore in our account. You will be able to spend money above Rs 115 crore only.

