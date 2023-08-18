trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650575
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ajay Rai makes huge remark on Rahul Gandhi over upcoming elections

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Elections 2024: UP Congress President Ajay Rai has given a big statement regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Ajay Rai said that, 'In 2024, Ajay Rai will contest from Amethi. If Priyanka contests from Banaras, then every Congress worker will lay down his life for her victory.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE: Difficult nights ahead for Vikram Lander-Rober Pragyan of Chandrayaan-3
play icon5:6
Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE: Difficult nights ahead for Vikram Lander-Rober Pragyan of Chandrayaan-3
Madhya Pradesh rape convict released from prison commits same crime
play icon1:35
Madhya Pradesh rape convict released from prison commits same crime
Yaseen Malik's wife to become minister in Pakistan
play icon4:14
Yaseen Malik's wife to become minister in Pakistan
Deshhit: Surya's big contribution in the success of Chandrayaan 3, how Suryadev is helping ISRO
play icon0:54
Deshhit: Surya's big contribution in the success of Chandrayaan 3, how Suryadev is helping ISRO
Know Pakistan's reaction on Chandrayaan-3 Launch by ISRO
play icon1:48
Know Pakistan's reaction on Chandrayaan-3 Launch by ISRO

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE: Difficult nights ahead for Vikram Lander-Rober Pragyan of Chandrayaan-3
play icon5:6
Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE: Difficult nights ahead for Vikram Lander-Rober Pragyan of Chandrayaan-3
Madhya Pradesh rape convict released from prison commits same crime
play icon1:35
Madhya Pradesh rape convict released from prison commits same crime
Yaseen Malik's wife to become minister in Pakistan
play icon4:14
Yaseen Malik's wife to become minister in Pakistan
Deshhit: Surya's big contribution in the success of Chandrayaan 3, how Suryadev is helping ISRO
play icon0:54
Deshhit: Surya's big contribution in the success of Chandrayaan 3, how Suryadev is helping ISRO
Know Pakistan's reaction on Chandrayaan-3 Launch by ISRO
play icon1:48
Know Pakistan's reaction on Chandrayaan-3 Launch by ISRO
elections 2024,ajay rai on rahul gandhi,ajay rai speech,ajay rai breaking news,ajay rai rahul gandhi,ajay rai on election 2024,Lok Sabha Election 2024,lok sabha election 2024 rahul gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi election 2024,lok sabha election 2024 survey,lok sabha election process,amethi election 2024,amethi election 2023,priyanka gandhi election,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,trending news,election news,UP election,