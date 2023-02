videoDetails

Ajnala Case: Amritsar SSP makes big statement over Lovepreet Singh,says, 'He will be released by today'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Amritpal's supporters staged a massive violent demonstration on Thursday in Punjab's Amritsar. Lovepreet was arrested in this case. Amritsar SSP has issued a big statement in the same and said, ' Orders have come from court for the release of Lovepreet'.