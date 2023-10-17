trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676420
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akal Takht Prohibits Destination Sikh Weddings On Beaches And In Resorts

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The Akal Takht on Monday banned destination weddings at beaches and resorts, citing the violation of maryada, the religious protocol of Sikhs. The Akal Takht on Monday banned destination weddings at beaches and resorts, citing the violation of maryada, the religious protocol of Sikhs.
Follow Us

All Videos

'Don't try us,' Warns Netanyahu To Hezbollah And Iran | Israel Hamas War
play icon2:57
'Don't try us,' Warns Netanyahu To Hezbollah And Iran | Israel Hamas War
Fire Cracker Godown catches fire in UP's Meerut
play icon3:0
Fire Cracker Godown catches fire in UP's Meerut
US President Joe Biden Labels Hamas
play icon3:6
US President Joe Biden Labels Hamas "Bunch Of Cowards" And Expresses Support For Israel
Over 1,000 Bodies Remain Trapped Under Rubble As Israeli Bombardment On Gaza Intensify
play icon3:1
Over 1,000 Bodies Remain Trapped Under Rubble As Israeli Bombardment On Gaza Intensify
Israeli Minister Thanks India For Standing Alongside Israel In Its Battle Against Hamas
play icon2:24
Israeli Minister Thanks India For Standing Alongside Israel In Its Battle Against Hamas

Trending Videos

'Don't try us,' Warns Netanyahu To Hezbollah And Iran | Israel Hamas War
play icon2:57
'Don't try us,' Warns Netanyahu To Hezbollah And Iran | Israel Hamas War
Fire Cracker Godown catches fire in UP's Meerut
play icon3:0
Fire Cracker Godown catches fire in UP's Meerut
US President Joe Biden Labels Hamas
play icon3:6
US President Joe Biden Labels Hamas "Bunch Of Cowards" And Expresses Support For Israel
Over 1,000 Bodies Remain Trapped Under Rubble As Israeli Bombardment On Gaza Intensify
play icon3:1
Over 1,000 Bodies Remain Trapped Under Rubble As Israeli Bombardment On Gaza Intensify
Israeli Minister Thanks India For Standing Alongside Israel In Its Battle Against Hamas
play icon2:24
Israeli Minister Thanks India For Standing Alongside Israel In Its Battle Against Hamas