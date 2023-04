videoDetails

Akal Takht's 'Jathedar' Giani Harpreet Singh gave big statement on Amritpal Singh's 'surrender'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Akal Takht's 'Jathedar' Giani Harpreet Singh has given a big statement on Amritpal Singh's 'surrender'. During a conversation with Zee News, he said that we had appealed to Amritpal to surrender.