Akanksha Dubey Case: Akanksha's mother make serious allegations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Samar Singh has been arrested by the Ghaziabad police in connection with the death of Akanksha Dubey. Samar Singh has been handed over to Varanasi Police on 24-hour transit remand. Describing her daughter's death as murder, Akanksha Dubey's mother has made serious allegations against Samar Singh.