trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706166
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Misusing Agencies Against Opposition Leaders

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav, expressed concerns over the government's alleged misuse of investigative agencies. He stated that ongoing probes against opposition leaders were a tactic to exert pressure and insult them. Yadav asserted that the nation is aware of these actions and criticized the government's approach, claiming a systematic targeting of opposition figures.

All Videos

The Cutest Mother-Son Bond Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Moment with Son Jeh
Play Icon0:24
 The Cutest Mother-Son Bond Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Moment with Son Jeh
Katrina Kaif Turns Heads in Killer Red Look, Promoting Upcoming Movie Merry Christmas
Play Icon0:23
Katrina Kaif Turns Heads in Killer Red Look, Promoting Upcoming Movie Merry Christmas
Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
Play Icon1:16
Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
Play Icon1:30
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest
Play Icon8:8
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest

Trending Videos

The Cutest Mother-Son Bond Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Moment with Son Jeh
play icon0:24
The Cutest Mother-Son Bond Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Moment with Son Jeh
Katrina Kaif Turns Heads in Killer Red Look, Promoting Upcoming Movie Merry Christmas
play icon0:23
Katrina Kaif Turns Heads in Killer Red Look, Promoting Upcoming Movie Merry Christmas
Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
play icon1:16
Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
play icon1:30
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest
play icon8:8
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest