Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav UP Vidhan Sabha Speech: Today in the UP Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav surrounded CM Yogi fiercely on many issues and said, 'Hate unemployment is the identity of Yogi Raj'.

