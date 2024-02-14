trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721285
Akhilesh Yadav attacks Modi governemnt over Farmers Protest

Sonam|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Farmers Protest 2024 Update: Kisan Andolan: Protest of Farmers continues at Shambhu border. Police have released tear gas shells from drones. Akhilesh Yadav has given a big statement on the farmers' movement. It is being told that there was a lot of commotion at Shambhu border late at night

