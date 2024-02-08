trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719188
Akhilesh Yadav Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Statement on Backwardness

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav offers his perspective on Rahul Gandhi's recent statement regarding backwardness. In a nuanced response, Yadav suggests that certain individuals may be considered backward only on paper due to official certificates, not necessarily by birth or lived experiences.

Ghaziabad Factory Fire: Firefighters Rush to Bulandshahr Industrial Area
Ghaziabad Factory Fire: Firefighters Rush to Bulandshahr Industrial Area
UP Farmers March to Parliament Halted by Police in Noida Amidst Protest for Increased Compensation
UP Farmers March to Parliament Halted by Police in Noida Amidst Protest for Increased Compensation
VIRAL VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's Injury on 'Chhava' Sets Raises Concerns
VIRAL VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's Injury on 'Chhava' Sets Raises Concerns
Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Govt's 'White Paper' Plan, Calls it Political Gimmick
Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Govt's 'White Paper' Plan, Calls it Political Gimmick
PM Modi Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Acharya Srila Prabhupada at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
PM Modi Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Acharya Srila Prabhupada at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

