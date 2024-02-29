trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726084
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav to not appear before CBI Today

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Follow Us
Samajwadi Party chief will not appear before CBI in UP illegal mining case today. CBI had sent a notice to Akhilesh to appear regarding FIR registered in 2019 and he was called as a witness. To know the news in detail, watch this report.

All Videos

Know what charges has been put against Shahjahan Sheikh
Play Icon10:34
Know what charges has been put against Shahjahan Sheikh
VIRAL VIDEO:
Play Icon00:38
VIRAL VIDEO: "Ice Cream Dabeli" Sparks Debates Among Food Enthusiasts
TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested In Connection With Sandeshkhali Violence
Play Icon00:48
TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested In Connection With Sandeshkhali Violence
One Country One Law to begin soon?
Play Icon01:18
One Country One Law to begin soon?
Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before Basirhat Court today
Play Icon10:14
Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before Basirhat Court today

Trending Videos

Know what charges has been put against Shahjahan Sheikh
play icon10:34
Know what charges has been put against Shahjahan Sheikh
VIRAL VIDEO:
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: "Ice Cream Dabeli" Sparks Debates Among Food Enthusiasts
TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested In Connection With Sandeshkhali Violence
play icon0:48
TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested In Connection With Sandeshkhali Violence
One Country One Law to begin soon?
play icon1:18
One Country One Law to begin soon?
Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before Basirhat Court today
play icon10:14
Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before Basirhat Court today