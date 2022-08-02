NewsVideos

Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, US Prez Biden's official announcement

Notorious Al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by two missiles fired at his Kabul home -- but pictures showed no sign of an explosion, and US officials say no one else was harmed. That points to the use again by the United States of the macabre Hellfire R9X, a warhead-less missile believed equipped with six razor-like blades extending from the fuselage that slices through its target but does not explode.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
