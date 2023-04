videoDetails

Alert in Punjab after Amritpal's arrest, SGPC to meet his family

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Amritpal Singh Arrested: Amritpal Singh, the mastermind of the Ajnala Incident, has been arrested. Succeeded in catching Amritpal Singh after 36 days. After the arrest of Amritpal, high alert has been sounded in entire Punjab.