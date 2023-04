videoDetails

Alert in UP after Atiq Hatyakand, programs of all ministers including CM Yogi postponed

| Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

An alert has been issued in UP regarding the Atiq murder case. In this connection, the programs of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and all his ministers in UP have been postponed. Watch this report for more details on the news.