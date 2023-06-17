NewsVideos
Alert issued in Rajasthan regarding Cyclone Biparjoy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
After Gujarat, Biparjoy turned to Rajasthan. Today the effect of the storm can be seen in Rajasthan. It rained in many districts on Friday evening. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert.

Uproar over notice to remove dargah in Junagadh, Gujarat
Uproar over notice to remove dargah in Junagadh, Gujarat
Chamba Murder: Big news in Manohar case, Section 144 implemented in Bhandal
Chamba Murder: Big news in Manohar case, Section 144 implemented in Bhandal
Junagadh: Action on violence, beating those who attacked the police
Junagadh: Action on violence, beating those who attacked the police
CHAMBA MURDER: Himachal's Chamba is boiling after Manohar's murder
CHAMBA MURDER: Himachal's Chamba is boiling after Manohar's murder
CYCLONE BIPORJOY: 'Mahatoofan' Biparjoy wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, damage to houses
CYCLONE BIPORJOY: 'Mahatoofan' Biparjoy wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, damage to houses

