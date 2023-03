videoDetails

Aligarh Muslim University's Hindu Students appeals to Prime Minister Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Shocking case has come to fore from Aligarh Muslim University. Alleging harassment by the university, 'Hindu' students of AMU have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help. The students say that 'the hostel was not allotted even after depositing the fees'.