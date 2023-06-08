NewsVideos
videoDetails

All like-minded parties to meet in Patna on June 23: Tejashwi Yadav

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
During a press conference, the big Opposition meeting will be held on June 23 in Patna, informed Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. While addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav mentioned that all like-minded party heads will be joining the meeting. “...JD(S) president informed and it is clear now that all heads of like-minded parties will be attending the big Opposition meeting in Patna on 12 June...CM himself interacted with everyone and now everyone is coming together...” said Tejashwi Yadav.

All Videos

Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’
4:44
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside court, security personnel describe horrifying incident
5:37
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside court, security personnel describe horrifying incident
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva killed like Atiq Ahmed
4:44
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva killed like Atiq Ahmed
Wrestlers stops protest till June 15, put forward big demands in meeting with Anurag Thakur
1:5
Wrestlers stops protest till June 15, put forward big demands in meeting with Anurag Thakur
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning | Sanjeev Jeeva Murder
12:54
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning | Sanjeev Jeeva Murder

Trending Videos

4:44
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’
5:37
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside court, security personnel describe horrifying incident
4:44
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva killed like Atiq Ahmed
1:5
Wrestlers stops protest till June 15, put forward big demands in meeting with Anurag Thakur
12:54
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning | Sanjeev Jeeva Murder