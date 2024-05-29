हिन्दी
'All politics of TMC is only for vote bank...',says PM Modi
Updated:
May 29, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Before the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi visited West Bengal and attacked the opposition fiercely. He targeted Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali case.
