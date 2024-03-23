Advertisement
Allahabad High Court on Madarsa: What will happen to Madarsa in UP?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Allahabad High Court on Madarsa: Allahabad High Court has declared the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Act unconstitutional. It is being said that this Act violates secularism and encroaches on the jurisdiction of UGC to award degrees. More than 15 lakh students and thousands of teachers will be affected by this decision. Meanwhile, Muslim leaders have expressed surprise at the High Court's decision and have talked about going to the Supreme Court. Whereas the UP government is making further preparations to comply with the court order.

