Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: Hindu side's lawyer said a big thing on Gyanvapi Survey

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Gyanvapi masjid survey case: Allahabad High Court's big decision has come in Gyanvapi case, High Court has ordered survey of Gyanvapi has been rejected. At the same time, the Muslim side has decided to go to the Supreme Court.

