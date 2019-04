Alpesh Thakor’s close aide Dhavalsinh Zala hints at his exit from Congress

After the Thakor Sena Party gave ultimatum of 24 hours to Alpesh Thakor to leave the Congress party, Dhavalsinh Zala, a Congress leader and close aide of Alpesh, said that a final decision will be taken once Alpesh returns to Gujarat. Zala is also rumored to be leaving the Congress along with Alpesh. The Thakor Sena Party held a core committee meeting after which it warned Alpesh to quit the Congress within 24 hours, saying that Alpesh is not getting his due place in the Congress.