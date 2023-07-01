trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629187
Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Devotees of Baba Amarnath Barfani have left for the holy cave via Pahalgam and Baltal. The first batch of 3488 pilgrims had reached their respective designated points from the base camp for the yatra. Tight security arrangements have been made on both the routes.
