Amarnath Yatra Has Been Temporarily Postponed Due To Bad Weather

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended due to bad weather on July 9. The pilgrims had to wait at Jammu base camp for the Yatra to resume.

