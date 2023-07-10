NewsVideos
Amarnath Yatra resumes after 3 days

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra has been resumed today after three days due to heavy rains. Around 6491 pilgrims had darshan during this period.

