Amarnath Yatra suspended on the second day due to bad weather

Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Monsoon has turned out to be a disaster this year. Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for the second day today due to bad weather. The road has been closed at many places due to landslides. Both the base camps of Kashmir have been banned.
Bengal Panchayat Election: Big news regarding violence in Panchayat elections, 16 people died
play icon13:18
Bengal Panchayat Election: Big news regarding violence in Panchayat elections, 16 people died
BCCI Confirms Team India Participation In Asian Games 2023 | Zee News English
play icon1:52
BCCI Confirms Team India Participation In Asian Games 2023 | Zee News English
PM Modi makes scathing attack over BRS in Telangana
play icon14:56
PM Modi makes scathing attack over BRS in Telangana
Bengal Panchayat Election: Violence and hooliganism continues with voting in Panchayat elections
play icon17:10
Bengal Panchayat Election: Violence and hooliganism continues with voting in Panchayat elections
Indian Army Steps Up Its Efforts Along Chinese Border And Conducts Significant Tank Attack Drill
play icon3:13
Indian Army Steps Up Its Efforts Along Chinese Border And Conducts Significant Tank Attack Drill
