videoDetails

Amazon rolls out test trials for its ‘Robotaxi’ with employees as passengers

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

Amazon’s Zoox has launched test trials for its self- driving ‘Robotaxi’ with employees as passengers. The test trials were made on public roads in Foster City, California. The move behind this launch is to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public.