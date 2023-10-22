trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678453
America fields Patriot battalion in support of Israel

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli army is carrying out massive attacks on Hamas. The Israeli army is also continuously bombing the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, America has now fielded Patriot battalion in the Middle East.
