America Shootout News: Firing on five people of same family in Texas, 1 woman killed

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
America Shootout News: Firing incident in Texas, USA. Some unknown people have fired on five people of the same family. A woman has died in this incident.

