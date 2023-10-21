trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678162
NewsVideos
videoDetails

America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case

|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
India Canada News Update: There is a dispute going on between India and Canada regarding the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. America has supported Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau in the Khalistan dispute...America said that we appeal to India not to insist on reducing the Ottawa diplomat in the country...We have rejected the allegations made by Canada on India. Taking it seriously, India has been appealed to cooperate in the investigation of Nijjar murder case.
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon3:8
"Identified And Corrected..." The Launch Of Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Is Slated For 10 a.m.
play icon0:40
"Jo Bolna Hai Muje Bolo, Meri Family Ko …" Raj Kundra Sobs As He Recalls His 'Difficult Time'
Israeli Army Prepare To 'Annihilate' Hamas At The Gaza Border | Israel-Hamas War
play icon3:32
Israeli Army Prepare To 'Annihilate' Hamas At The Gaza Border | Israel-Hamas War
Smriti Irani, Union Minister, Attends The 'Bathukamma Celebrations' In Hyderabad
play icon1:46
Smriti Irani, Union Minister, Attends The 'Bathukamma Celebrations' In Hyderabad
Kajol Looks Stunning In Yellow Saree As She Visits Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai | Durga Puja
play icon1:42
Kajol Looks Stunning In Yellow Saree As She Visits Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai | Durga Puja

Trending Videos

play icon3:8
"Identified And Corrected..." The Launch Of Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Is Slated For 10 a.m.
play icon0:40
"Jo Bolna Hai Muje Bolo, Meri Family Ko …" Raj Kundra Sobs As He Recalls His 'Difficult Time'
Israeli Army Prepare To 'Annihilate' Hamas At The Gaza Border | Israel-Hamas War
play icon3:32
Israeli Army Prepare To 'Annihilate' Hamas At The Gaza Border | Israel-Hamas War
Smriti Irani, Union Minister, Attends The 'Bathukamma Celebrations' In Hyderabad
play icon1:46
Smriti Irani, Union Minister, Attends The 'Bathukamma Celebrations' In Hyderabad
Kajol Looks Stunning In Yellow Saree As She Visits Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai | Durga Puja
play icon1:42
Kajol Looks Stunning In Yellow Saree As She Visits Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai | Durga Puja
india canada conflict,Biden,Joe Biden,Biden-trudeau,Khalistan Controversy,usa on canada conflict,canada india tensions,jai shankar on canada,India Action on canada,Hardeep nijjar murder case,canada india relations,india canada relations,Canada,India,india canada tension,india canada issue,india canada tension news,india canada tensions,Canada news,india on canada,india canada latest news,India Canada Conflict,India Vs Canada,canada india issue,india canada tensions news,india and canada issue,PM Modi,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,US State Department,