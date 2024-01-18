trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710911
NewsVideos
videoDetails

American Ship Attacked: Navy's INS Visakhapatnam rescues merchant ship attacked by drone

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Marshall Islands Ship Attacked By Drone: Amid Iran attack on Pakistan, another drone attack has been witnessed on American ship in the Gulf of Agan. The drone attack took place on Marshall Islands Ship. A fire broke out on the ship during the attack but the fire was later brought under control.

All Videos

Iran Strikes Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan: Missile and Drone Attack
Play Icon0:58
Iran Strikes Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan: Missile and Drone Attack
Wild Elephant Rescue Operation in Baripada Town, MKC High School Area
Play Icon1:12
Wild Elephant Rescue Operation in Baripada Town, MKC High School Area
Delhi: Fog and Coldwave to Continue, Orange Alert Issued, Flights Delayed
Play Icon0:58
Delhi: Fog and Coldwave to Continue, Orange Alert Issued, Flights Delayed
Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Update: PM Modi launches postal stamps dedicated to Ram Mandir
Play Icon8:40
Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Update: PM Modi launches postal stamps dedicated to Ram Mandir
Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond
Play Icon0:35
Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond

Trending Videos

Iran Strikes Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan: Missile and Drone Attack
play icon0:58
Iran Strikes Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan: Missile and Drone Attack
Wild Elephant Rescue Operation in Baripada Town, MKC High School Area
play icon1:12
Wild Elephant Rescue Operation in Baripada Town, MKC High School Area
Delhi: Fog and Coldwave to Continue, Orange Alert Issued, Flights Delayed
play icon0:58
Delhi: Fog and Coldwave to Continue, Orange Alert Issued, Flights Delayed
Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Update: PM Modi launches postal stamps dedicated to Ram Mandir
play icon8:40
Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Update: PM Modi launches postal stamps dedicated to Ram Mandir
Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond
play icon0:35
Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond