American thought has seen significant changes from the 1960s, 1980s, and even 2005: EAM Jaishankar

|Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
American thought has seen significant changes from the 1960s, 1980s, and even 2005: EAM Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on February 18 spoke about the change in the foreign policy of India over time during Raisina@Sydney in Australia.He said, “I would emphasise that there have been big changes in our foreign policy, but I would equally stress that there has been a big change in American thinking, this is not the same US, with which we dealt with in 60s or 80s or even in 2005.”

