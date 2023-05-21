videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal Gets Support From Nitish Kumar Amid AAP vs Centre Row

| Updated: May 21, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence here and extended "complete support" to him in the AAP government's ongoing tussle with the Centre over the control of administrative services. Kumar was accompanied by his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The Centre promulgated the ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.