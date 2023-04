videoDetails

Amid Wrestlers' Protest, WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Posts 'Wish To Embrace Death' Video'

| Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Star Indian wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia and others are holding a protest against the WFI chief, accusing him of sexual harassment and mistreatment of female athletes.