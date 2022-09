Amit Shah arrives in Surat, Gujarat to attend second all-India official language conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 14 arrived in Surat, Gujarat. He will attend the second all-India official language conference shortly.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

