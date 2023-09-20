trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665008
Amit Shah got angry in Parliament!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Wednesday, September 20 is the third day of the special session of Parliament. Debate is going on in the Lok Sabha on the Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Bill). First of all, Law Minister Arjunram Meghwal told the House about the bill. After that, Sonia Gandhi spoke for 10 minutes on behalf of Congress.
