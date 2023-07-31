trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642508
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah In Indore: Amit Shah's message to BJP workers, victory is sure!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Amit Shah In Indore: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a booth conference in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He said that today I have come to call upon the workers. In a way, the assembly elections 2023 are starting here today.

All Videos

Who gave freedom of stone pelting and sword on Muharram? New video surfaced
play icon13:41
Who gave freedom of stone pelting and sword on Muharram? New video surfaced
'There is a lot of nervousness in BJP'... Lalu Yadav roared before 2024 Lok Sabha elections
play icon1:3
'There is a lot of nervousness in BJP'... Lalu Yadav roared before 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Russia-Ukraine War News: Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, panic in Russia, ban on air traffic
play icon5:19
Russia-Ukraine War News: Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, panic in Russia, ban on air traffic
Rajasthan Heavy Rain Update: Outcry in Rajasthan due to rain, 5 cities submerged!
play icon4:57
Rajasthan Heavy Rain Update: Outcry in Rajasthan due to rain, 5 cities submerged!
Badhir News: Bloody clash between two groups in Moga, Punjab
play icon6:12
Badhir News: Bloody clash between two groups in Moga, Punjab

Trending Videos

Who gave freedom of stone pelting and sword on Muharram? New video surfaced
play icon13:41
Who gave freedom of stone pelting and sword on Muharram? New video surfaced
'There is a lot of nervousness in BJP'... Lalu Yadav roared before 2024 Lok Sabha elections
play icon1:3
'There is a lot of nervousness in BJP'... Lalu Yadav roared before 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Russia-Ukraine War News: Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, panic in Russia, ban on air traffic
play icon5:19
Russia-Ukraine War News: Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, panic in Russia, ban on air traffic
Rajasthan Heavy Rain Update: Outcry in Rajasthan due to rain, 5 cities submerged!
play icon4:57
Rajasthan Heavy Rain Update: Outcry in Rajasthan due to rain, 5 cities submerged!
Badhir News: Bloody clash between two groups in Moga, Punjab
play icon6:12
Badhir News: Bloody clash between two groups in Moga, Punjab
Amit Shah In Indore,Amit Shah Will Come Indore,Indore,amit shah live,amit shah indore visit,amit shah visit indore,Amit Shah,amit shah visit madhya pradesh,Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh,latest news amit shah visit indore,amit shah visit indore latest news,breaking news amit shah visit indore,booth level worker,mp election news,news in hindi,Top news,latest news in mp,chhattisgarh news,Hindi News,madhya pradesh election 2023 live,