Amit Shah Launches Computerization Project for Agricultural Rural Development Banks in States and UTs

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Amit Shah launched a computerization project for Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) and Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCSs) across all Indian states and Union Territories. The initiative, costing approximately Rs 225 crores, aligns with the Ministry of Cooperation's commitment to Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi," emphasizing the role of technology in fostering prosperity.

