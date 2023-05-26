NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah makes huge taunt on Congress over New Parliament Building

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Targeting the Congress, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that now the Congress has committed another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adhinam, a holy Shaivite monastery, spoke about the importance of Sengol at the time of Kgo India's independence. Congress is telling the history of Adhinam a liar!

All Videos

Dhirendra Shastri makes big statement,says, 'PoK is not able to handle Pakistan'
1:31
Dhirendra Shastri makes big statement,says, 'PoK is not able to handle Pakistan'
NIA to investigate HuT case in Madhya Pradesh, government recommends to MHA
1:11
NIA to investigate HuT case in Madhya Pradesh, government recommends to MHA
Cannes 2023: American Rapper Raja Kumari Returns To Mumbai Spotted At The Airport
0:46
Cannes 2023: American Rapper Raja Kumari Returns To Mumbai Spotted At The Airport
Rahul Gandhi gets NOC in Passport Case, issued for three years by Rouse Avenue Court
0:44
 Rahul Gandhi gets NOC in Passport Case, issued for three years by Rouse Avenue Court
Ajay Devgn’s Daughter Nysa Devgan Papped At The Airport Sporting A Face Mask
0:34
Ajay Devgn’s Daughter Nysa Devgan Papped At The Airport Sporting A Face Mask

Trending Videos

1:31
Dhirendra Shastri makes big statement,says, 'PoK is not able to handle Pakistan'
1:11
NIA to investigate HuT case in Madhya Pradesh, government recommends to MHA
0:46
Cannes 2023: American Rapper Raja Kumari Returns To Mumbai Spotted At The Airport
0:44
Rahul Gandhi gets NOC in Passport Case, issued for three years by Rouse Avenue Court
0:34
Ajay Devgn’s Daughter Nysa Devgan Papped At The Airport Sporting A Face Mask
Supreme Court,supreme court live today,supreme court live,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building inauguration boycott,SC,sc on new parliament building,supreme court on new parliament,cr jaya sukin,cr jaya sukin plea on new parliament,new parliament building updates,central vista new parliament,PM Modi,pm modi new parliament,draupadi murmu new parliament,Draupadi Murmu,AAP,Congress,Zee News,sc on parliament,sc on parliament inauguration,