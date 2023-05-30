NewsVideos
Amit Shah meets Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 29 met the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal. Earlier, Amit Shah on his four-day-long visit to the state chaired a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and ministers of the state, senior leaders and officials here to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the region.

