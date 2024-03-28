Advertisement
Amit Shah on Jammu Kashmir: Will Kashmir be free of AFSPA soon?

Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
Modi government is soon going to carry out another master stroke in Jammu and Kashmir. After removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, it is now being considered to remove AFSPA i.e. Armed Forces Special Powers Act from here soon.

