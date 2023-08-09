trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646962
Amit Shah Parliament Speech LIVE: Shah's speech in the house shook the opposition!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Amit Shah roared a lot today on the no-confidence motion. He said that we entered and killed terrorists in Pakistan. We banned PFI in the country and raided more than 90 places in the country. The cases relating to the attacks on our embassies in London, Ottawa and San Francisco were handed over to the NIA. 26/11 Tahawwur Hussain Rana will also soon have to face the judiciary in India.

