trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651324
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah presented the report card of Shivraj government, MP developed in double engine government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has presented the report card on completion of 20 years of Shivraj government's tenure in Bhopal. Home Minister Amit Shah said that 'in 20 years, an attempt was made to make MP self-reliant.
Follow Us

All Videos

Luna 25 Crashes: Russia's mission Moon failed, what did Russia say after Luna-25 crash, reason given? Chandrayaan
play icon3:12
Luna 25 Crashes: Russia's mission Moon failed, what did Russia say after Luna-25 crash, reason given? Chandrayaan
Superstar Rajinikanth on Ayodhya tour, took blessings of Bajrangbali after reaching Hanumangarhi
play icon0:55
Superstar Rajinikanth on Ayodhya tour, took blessings of Bajrangbali after reaching Hanumangarhi
Shocking: Adobe's Co-founder John Warnock Dies At The Age Of 82
play icon1:12
Shocking: Adobe's Co-founder John Warnock Dies At The Age Of 82
WHO Chief Hails India For Universal Health Coverage, Ayushman Bharat Scheme
play icon3:14
WHO Chief Hails India For Universal Health Coverage, Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Congress Breaking: CWC list released, names of Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi included in the list
play icon0:43
Congress Breaking: CWC list released, names of Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi included in the list

Trending Videos

Luna 25 Crashes: Russia's mission Moon failed, what did Russia say after Luna-25 crash, reason given? Chandrayaan
play icon3:12
Luna 25 Crashes: Russia's mission Moon failed, what did Russia say after Luna-25 crash, reason given? Chandrayaan
Superstar Rajinikanth on Ayodhya tour, took blessings of Bajrangbali after reaching Hanumangarhi
play icon0:55
Superstar Rajinikanth on Ayodhya tour, took blessings of Bajrangbali after reaching Hanumangarhi
Shocking: Adobe's Co-founder John Warnock Dies At The Age Of 82
play icon1:12
Shocking: Adobe's Co-founder John Warnock Dies At The Age Of 82
WHO Chief Hails India For Universal Health Coverage, Ayushman Bharat Scheme
play icon3:14
WHO Chief Hails India For Universal Health Coverage, Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Congress Breaking: CWC list released, names of Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi included in the list
play icon0:43
Congress Breaking: CWC list released, names of Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi included in the list
Amit Shah,amit shah mp,amit shah thug,amit shah live,amit shah news,amit shah in mp,amit shah roast,amit shah today,amit shah angry,amit shah bihar,amit shah speech,amit shah speach,Shah,amit shah indore,Amit,amit shah on 2024,amit shah and ajit,amit shah visit mp,amit shah live now,amit shah on adani,amit shah mp visit,amit shah manipur,Amit Shah in jammu,amit shah in assam,amit shah lok sabha,amit shah thug life,amit shah in bhopal,