Amit Shah raises questions on Opposition's PM Face

Sonam | Updated: May 23, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi: Every political party is making different claims during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, while addressing the public meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the opposition and asked a question to Rahul Gandhi and said, 'If you get majority then who will be the PM, Lalu, Uddhav, Sharad? Can Rahul become PM?