trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692057
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah said – Telangana has a loan worth lakhs and crores

|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Telangana Election 2023: Amit Shah addressed a press conference in Telangana today. Amit Shah said that when there was a demand for Telangana, then along with Telangana pride, happy Telangana was also an issue. When we look back after 10 years, Telangana, which is a revenue surplus state, has a loan of lakhs of crores.
Follow Us

All Videos

CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote
Play Icon12:5
CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Play Icon5:18
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
Play Icon4:48
 Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
Play Icon3:30
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
Play Icon6:5
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire

Trending Videos

CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote
play icon12:5
CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
play icon5:18
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
play icon4:48
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
play icon3:30
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
play icon6:5
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
Baat Pate Ki,telangana elections 2023,Amit Shah,BRS,amit shah on brs,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,Hindi News,amit shah in telangana,amit shah telangana,amit shah telangana tour,amit shah telangana tour schedule,amit shah telangana tour live updates,amit shah telangana rally,Telangana,amit shah speech,union minister amit shah telangana tour,amit shah news,Amit Shah rally,amit shah pc,amit shah telangana government loan,